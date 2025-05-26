BREAKING: Auburn Tigers Set to Host NCAA Regional
INDIANAPOLIS – Auburn baseball earned a regional host bid for the third time in the last four seasons, the NCAA announced Sunday night.
It marks the first time in program history the Tigers have accomplished the feat and is the seventh time overall Auburn has hosted. The previous seasons are 1978, 1999, 2003, 2010, 2022 and 2023.
The Tigers are one of seven programs to earn a regional host bid in at least three of the last four seasons. The other programs include Arkansas, Clemson, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Tennessee.
“It’s an extremely short list of teams that have hosted three of the last four regionals, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “To do it for the first time in our program’s history, I’m thankful to be associated with such an amazing group of players, coaches, stakeholders, fans and administration that sees the amazing value and potential in Auburn baseball. The 2025 Tigers can’t wait to compete this weekend and start the postseason in the newly renovated Plainsman Park in front of our amazing fans.”
The Auburn Regional will be held Friday through Monday (if necessary) at Plainsman Park. The complete NCAA baseball tournament bracket, including national seeds and who the Tigers will welcome to Plainsman Park, will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
A limited number of all-session tickets for Auburn students are available now to purchase via AUBTIX.com, and all-session tickets for the general public will go on sale tomorrow following the NCAA selection show at 12:30 p.m. CT.
All-session tickets are the only way to currently secure admission to the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park. Should any additional ticket inventory remain, single-session tickets could be made available at a later date.
Tigers Unlimited members will receive an email tonight with additional priority ticketing information.