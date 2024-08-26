Cam Coleman Debuts on Auburn Football's First-Unofficial Depth Chart
With the season set to begin on Saturday night, the Auburn Tigers’ unofficial depth chart has been released for the offense and special teams. A hard copy was handed out to members of the media at Auburn's presser on
Head coach Hugh Freeze has previously mentioned how he does not release depth charts which is why the one that came out today is considered unofficial.
Here is how the Tigers could stack up on the offensive side of the ball:
Quarterback:
1 Payton Thorne
15 Hank Brown
12 Holden Geriner
11 Walker White
Running Back:
27 Jarquez Hunter
0 Damari Alston
23 Jeremiah Cobb
Tight End:
13 Rivaldo Fairweather
87 Brandon Frazier
86 Luke Deal
Wide Reciever(X):
8 Cam Coleman
4 Camden Brown
10 Caleb Burton III
Wide Reciever(Z):
14 Robert Lewis
16 Malcolm Simmons
18 Sam Jackson V
Wide Reciever(Y):
5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith
3 Perry Thompson
Left Tackle:
73 Percy Lewis IV
79 Tyler Johnson
Left Guard:
52 Dillon Wade
55 Bradyn Joiner
Center:
75 Connor Lew
54 Tate Johnson
Right Guard:
77 Jeremiah Wright
56 E.J. Harris
78 DeAndre Carter
Right Tackle:
72 Izavion Miller
74 Ronan Chambers
Here is how the Tigers could set up on special teams.
Place Kicker:
38 Alex McPherson
33 Towns McGough
Punter:
91 Oscar Chapman
37 Gabe Russo
Holder:
91 Oscar Chapman
80 Will Upton
Long Snapper:
44 Reed Hughes
46 Keaton McNutt
Punt Returner:
0 Keionte Scott
5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Kick Returner:
23 Jeremiah Cobb
16 Malcolm Simmons
An unofficial depth chart for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball has not been released at this time.
Auburn opens the season at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+.