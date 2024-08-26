Auburn Daily

Cam Coleman Debuts on Auburn Football's First-Unofficial Depth Chart

The Auburn Tigers have a host of new faces on the roster, and now they're on the first-unofficial depth chart.

Daniel Locke

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is counting on big contributions from freshmen like Cam Coleman (pictured)
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is counting on big contributions from freshmen like Cam Coleman (pictured) /
In this story:

With the season set to begin on Saturday night, the Auburn Tigers’ unofficial depth chart has been released for the offense and special teams. A hard copy was handed out to members of the media at Auburn's presser on

Head coach Hugh Freeze has previously mentioned how he does not release depth charts which is why the one that came out today is considered unofficial.

Here is how the Tigers could stack up on the offensive side of the ball:

Quarterback:
1 Payton Thorne
15 Hank Brown
12 Holden Geriner
11 Walker White

Running Back:
27 Jarquez Hunter
0 Damari Alston
23 Jeremiah Cobb

Tight End:
13 Rivaldo Fairweather
87 Brandon Frazier
86 Luke Deal

Wide Reciever(X):
8 Cam Coleman
4 Camden Brown
10 Caleb Burton III

Wide Reciever(Z):
14 Robert Lewis
16 Malcolm Simmons
18 Sam Jackson V

Wide Reciever(Y):
5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith
3 Perry Thompson

Left Tackle:
73 Percy Lewis IV
79 Tyler Johnson

Left Guard:
52 Dillon Wade
55 Bradyn Joiner

Center:
75 Connor Lew
54 Tate Johnson

Right Guard:
77 Jeremiah Wright
56 E.J. Harris
78 DeAndre Carter

Right Tackle:
72 Izavion Miller
74 Ronan Chambers

Here is how the Tigers could set up on special teams.

Place Kicker:
38 Alex McPherson
33 Towns McGough

Punter:
91 Oscar Chapman
37 Gabe Russo

Holder:
91 Oscar Chapman
80 Will Upton

Long Snapper:
44 Reed Hughes
46 Keaton McNutt

Punt Returner:
0 Keionte Scott
5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Kick Returner:
23 Jeremiah Cobb
16 Malcolm Simmons

An unofficial depth chart for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball has not been released at this time.

Auburn opens the season at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Published
Daniel Locke

DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.