Countdown to Auburn vs. Baylor - #98 Zach Clayton
We are 98 days out from Baylor, and counting down the days until kickoff with former Auburn Tigers. Representing number 98 is defensive lineman Zach Clayton.
Clayton hailed from neighboring Opelika and signed with the Tigers in February of 2006. He redshirted in his first year on The Plains but was a regular contributor in 2007 and 2008. He was hampered by a nagging high-ankle sprain in 2009 and only played in six games.
Clayton returned healthy and was a stalwart in 2010 as he started all 14 games for the eventual national champion Tigers. The 6’3 296-pound senior finished 2010 with 28 total tackles and eight tackles-for-loss, including three tackles and a sack in the title game against Oregon.
Clayton was lauded by his teammates for his grit and effort. That effort was on display during a 51-31 defeat of Ole Miss during the 2010 season, when Ole Miss running back Jeff Scott made it to the edge and was sprinting down the sideline. It was Clayton that tracked him down from his defensive line spot, 30 yards downfield.
His effort and consistency in 2010 led to his being selected in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in three games as a rookie and made three tackles.
He’ll be remembered at Auburn as a leader on a veteran-laden defensive line during maybe the greatest season in Tigers’ history.