Countdown to Auburn vs. Baylor - No. 93 Aundray Bruce
We are now 93 days away from the Auburn Tigers kicking off the 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears on August 29. And whether you are passing these long summer days away on the lake or down at the coast, AuburnOnSI will be there for all of your summer reading needs as we count down to kickoff with former Tigers’ jersey numbers. Representing #93 is former All-American outside linebacker Aundray Bruce.
Bruce came to Auburn out of Montgomery, Ala., by way of George Washington Carver High School, where he starred on both the gridiron and the hardwood. He was a freak athlete before the term was common.
At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Bruce ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. He utilized that rare combination of size and speed on his way to All-Southeastern Conference honors in both 1986 and 1987, and he was a consensus All-American in that ‘87 season.
His most notable game in a Tigers uniform came in ‘87 when he ramblin’ wrecked the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He dominated Tech as he recorded three sacks, three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
His production in 1987 led to his becoming one of Auburn’s four all-time No. 1 overall draft picks (Tucker Frederickson, Bo Jackson, Bruce, and Cam Newton) when the Atlanta Falcons made him their top selection in the 1988 NFL Draft.
Bruce never lived up to the billing of being a No. 1 overall pick, but he spent 11 years in the NFL with both the Falcons and Raiders. He racked up 275 tackles, 32 sacks, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries in 151 career games.