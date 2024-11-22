Auburn Daily

Everything You Need To Know About Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M

Here's what you need to know as the Auburn Tigers look to pull off the upset against the Aggies

Daniel Locke

Here is what you need to know for Auburn vs Texas A&M / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Auburn Tigers 4-6 (1-5 SEC) hosts No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC) as they aim to pull off an upset win and stay in bowl contention. 

Auburn is coming off a 48-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, two games left on the schedule. The Aggies are coming off a win against New Mexico State 38-3 last week.

The Tigers will be looking to improve to 5-6 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and generate some momentum ahead of the Iron Bowl.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup. 

How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium

The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network. Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies

The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.

Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call. 

Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M leads the series between the programs 8-6. Texas A&M won the most recent meeting 27-10 at home (2023).

Betting Odds

Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.

Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Moneylines: Texas A&M (-130), Auburn (+110)

Over/under: 46.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

