Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal

Damieon George, who originally is from Houston Texas, has announced that he plans to leave Alabama and enter the transfer portal per his twitter accoun

George redshirted during his freshman season in 2020, in 2021 he appeared in 12 games including the Iron Bowl. This season in 2022, George only appeared in two games, Utah State and Texas.

In the Utah State game, he saw action at right tackle, playing 20 snaps. In the Texas game, he only appeared on the field goal and PAT team.

George was a hot commodity out of high school, receiving offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and many other SEC and Power 5 schools.

George, according to the Alabama roster, is 6'6 and weighs 333 pounds.

The need at Auburn for offensive linemen will have to be filled during this recruiting and portal cycle. The potential returning lineman for the 2023 cycle is lacking depth and big-time talent.

Potential Returning OL:

Junior Tate Johnson: 6'4 285 pounds

Junior Keiondre Jones: 6'4 340 pounds

Junior Jeremiah Wright: 6'5 335 pounds

RS Freshman Cort Bradley: 6'3 293 pounds

RS Freshman Colby Smith: 6'8 324 pounds

RS Freshman Garner Langlo: 6'6 300 pounds

RS Freshman Thomas Kirkham: 6'4 293 pounds

Freshman Evan Richards: 6'4 313 pounds

Freshman E.J. Harris: 6'5 312 pounds

The need at OL is evident as that list includes two walk-ons and only five of these players have even played a snap during their time on the plains.

Related stories

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze to become next head football coach

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

Auburn basketball defeats St. Louis 65-60

WATCH: Robby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch