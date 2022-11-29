Skip to main content

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George enters the transfer portal

The former 3-star lineman plans to enter the portal.

Damieon George, who originally is from Houston Texas, has announced that he plans to leave Alabama and enter the transfer portal per his twitter accoun

George redshirted during his freshman season in 2020, in 2021 he appeared in 12 games including the Iron Bowl. This season in 2022, George only appeared in two games, Utah State and Texas.

In the Utah State game, he saw action at right tackle, playing 20 snaps. In the Texas game, he only appeared on the field goal and PAT team.

George was a hot commodity out of high school, receiving offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and many other SEC and Power 5 schools.

George, according to the Alabama roster, is 6'6 and weighs 333 pounds.

The need at Auburn for offensive linemen will have to be filled during this recruiting and portal cycle. The potential returning lineman for the 2023 cycle is lacking depth and big-time talent. 

Potential Returning OL:

  • Junior Tate Johnson: 6'4 285 pounds
  • Junior Keiondre Jones: 6'4 340 pounds
  • Junior Jeremiah Wright: 6'5 335 pounds
  • RS Freshman Cort Bradley: 6'3 293 pounds
  • RS Freshman Colby Smith: 6'8 324 pounds
  • RS Freshman Garner Langlo: 6'6 300 pounds
  • RS Freshman Thomas Kirkham: 6'4 293 pounds
  • Freshman Evan Richards: 6'4 313 pounds
  • Freshman E.J. Harris: 6'5 312 pounds

The need at OL is evident as that list includes two walk-ons and only five of these players have even played a snap during their time on the plains.

