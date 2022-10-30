Gus Malzahn, UCF Knights crack AP Top 25 in week ten
Gus Malzahn is back.
Malzahn's UCF Knights (6-2) are ranked inside the AP Top 25 - barely scraping in at No. 25 - for the first time since September 27th, 2020. Texas was the next closest team to the rankings with 58 points worth of votes.
Following a massive 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati this past weekend, the Knights launched themselves right into the thick of the American Athletic Conference title hunt.
A huge matchup between UCF (3-1 in AAC play) and Tulane (the only remaining undefeated team in AAC play) on November 12th looms large. The Knights are one of two currently ranked AAC teams (Tulane) and one of three Group of Five schools (Liberty) in the poll.
You can find the entire AP Top 25 below.
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
