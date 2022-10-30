Skip to main content

Gus Malzahn, UCF Knights crack AP Top 25 in week ten

Malzahn's squad is ranked for the first time in over two years.
Gus Malzahn is back.

Malzahn's UCF Knights (6-2) are ranked inside the AP Top 25 - barely scraping in at No. 25 - for the first time since September 27th, 2020. Texas was the next closest team to the rankings with 58 points worth of votes.

Following a massive 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati this past weekend, the Knights launched themselves right into the thick of the American Athletic Conference title hunt.

A huge matchup between UCF (3-1 in AAC play) and Tulane (the only remaining undefeated team in AAC play) on November 12th looms large. The Knights are one of two currently ranked AAC teams (Tulane) and one of three Group of Five schools (Liberty) in the poll.

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
