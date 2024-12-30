Auburn 5-Star Jared Smith Discusses 'Causing Havoc Off the Edge'
After signing with Auburn, earning Under Armour All-American Game honors was a major accomplishment for 247Sports 5-star defensive end Jared Smith.
During Sunday’s media day, he said he’s 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. Smith was excited to be in Orlando for the event and was happy to talk about his future with the Tigers. First up, Smith defined what he believed was his biggest strength as a player.
“Causing havoc off the edge, that’s what I feel like is my specialty,” Smith said confidently. That’s what (Auburn defensive line) coach Vontrell (King-Williams) and I talk about all the time. Just getting after the quarterback at all levels. I think I showed that this season.”
MaxPreps had Smith with 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks for Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson. He was a key reason for his squad winning the Alabama 7A state title.
As for what’s next, Smith immediately made it clear he knew where he needed to improve.
“Man, just really staying low; pad level. Pad level is going to be key. Striking the man in front of me.”
Smith also understands that SEC football will require a different level of effort off the gridiron.
“Going to Auburn and watching film, it’s going to be on a whole different level.”
As for a surprise as to what Smith brings to the Tigers, he was confident in his ability to play the pass.
“I can drop into coverage,” Smith said with a big smile. “Because Thompson used me dropping into coverage. Disguising defenses. So yeah, I can drop into coverage.”
Auburn On SI will be covering Smith and other Auburn recruits during practices and the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-America Game. Fans can watch the contest on ESPN at 4 p.m. EST.