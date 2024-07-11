Auburn and Future Opponent Cancel Upcoming Home-and-Home Series
The Auburn Tigers and UCLA Bruins were scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, but those games have been mutually cancelled according to a press release from UCLA.
Auburn wasn't the only SEC team affected as the Georgia Bulldogs were taken off the Bruins' docket as well.
"Mutual agreements were reached to cancel home-and-home dates with Georgia and Auburn," the release stated. "The Bruins were set to face Georgia at Rose Bowl Stadium in 2025, before making a return trip to Athens, Ga. in 2026. Auburn was to visit the Rose Bowl in 2027 and host UCLA in 2028."
The constant reshuffling of conferences was sure to wreak havoc on scheduling. Florida and Cal canceled their upcoming series as well. Cal and UCLA are joining the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. The NCAA is short on geography and math (Big Ten anyone?) unless it's to count the dollar bills from their various realignments.
Auburn vs. UCLA would have been the first meeting between the two-storied programs. It's hard to believe they've never crossed paths before. Auburn has played in the Rose Bowl, most recently in 2014 against FSU in the BCS Championship Game, but they've never met the Bruins.
Auburn opens up it's 2024 slate at home against Alabama A&M on August 31st at 6:30 CDT. It's the first of five-straight home games including Cal on September 7th before they hit the road to play Georgia on October 5th.
The schedule is going to look much different in 2024 with conference realignment. Playing Georgia in October, no Ole Miss, Mississippi State, or LSU? However hosting Cal and Oklahoma in September will bring plenty of early excitement to the Plains.