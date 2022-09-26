Auburn opened last season ranked 22nd in the AP poll, but climbed to a #1 ranking in the poll for the first time in school history. The team also earned a 2 seed, their highest since 1999.

This season, it appears Auburn won’t have as far to climb as most outlets have them ranked in the top 15. The Tigers are currently ranked 12th on ESPN, 13th on CBS, and 15th on Fansided.

At first glance, Auburn fans may appreciate commanding slightly more respect than usual with these rankings. However, Auburn is ranked 4th in the SEC with most rankings having Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and even Alabama in some cases ahead of them.

Auburn claims SEC basketball championships in three of the last five years, the most of any school. It looks like the Tigers will have to exceed expectations yet again if they are going to win the league.

It might be September, but it is never too early for March Madness bracket projections. ESPN has the Tigers projected for a 4 seed with first games in Orlando. This West region projection also includes Gonzaga and Alabama.

CBS also projects Auburn to begin in Orlando, but with a 5 seed in a West region shared with Gonzaga and Tennessee. Many other outlets also have Auburn in a 4th or 5th seed for this year’s tournament.

Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas had better SEC championship odds than Auburn last year, but the Tigers won the SEC regular season championship outright. Auburn was projected to be a 7 seed last year, but earned the highest 2 seed. Let’s see if the Tigers can surprise them again this year.

