Auburn basketball vs Israel U-20 National Team: Live Blog
Auburn basketball in August. Yes, please.
Today, the Tigers take on the Israel U-20 National Team at 12p.m. CT. This will be one of three games Auburn will play in Israel, with the second and third contests coming this upcoming Sunday and Monday (vs the Israel All-Star Select Team and the Israel National Team).
With a fresh frontcourt consisting of five-star Yohan Traore and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome, these three matches are great opportunities for the Tigers to build a little chemistry... specifically on offense.
Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.
Second Quarter: Auburn 57, Israel U-20 22, Halftime
Both teams had yet to hit a three (a combined 0-for-13) before Jaylin Williams knocked down a straight-away three to grow the Auburn lead to 24-8. Williams has seven points.
Zep Jasper knocks down a three making it 27-10 Tigers. An immediate turnover from Israel, Flanigan scores on the break and a foul.
Tigers are shooting 77% from the foul line. 30-10 Tigers.
Flanigan knocks down a three. Auburn is starting to get hot... timeout Israel. 33-10.
There was a huge foul discrepancy in Auburn's favor in the first, but now it is five fouls to one in favor of Israel. Auburn is averaging 111 points per 100 possessions halfway through the second quarter. The Tigers have eight offensive rebounds and continue to dominate the paint.
Israel finally hits a three (1-of-14) to cut Auburn's lead to 23. Auburn immediately comes back down and gets a Broome dunk. 39-14 Auburn. Everything is working for AU. 41-15 with 3:59 to go in the first half.
Freshman guard Tre Donaldson checks in for the first time today.
A Chance Westry layup grows the lead to 30. Auburn up 47-17.
KD Johnson knocks down a contested three and a layup on back-to-back possessions to make it 55-20.
Westry hits a long two to make it 57-22 at halftime. Tigers firing on all cylinders.
First Quarter: Auburn 21, Israel U-20 8
Auburn controls the tip. Jaylin Williams misses two floaters to start.
Wendell Green opened the scoring with a layup. Both team struggled to knock down floaters, but the Tigers have controlled the offensive glass so far. Broome earned his first two points as an Auburn Tiger. Israel air-balled their two three point attempts. Auburn seemed uncomfortable with the FIBA ball.
Relatively sloppy basketball for both sides as we head to our first media timeout. Tigers lead 6-4 with 5:55 left.
Freshman Chance Westry ran the point for the Tigers. He missed both free throws following the media timeout.
The Tigers already had 3 blocks with 5:13 left. Chris Moore got involved on a lob. Auburn controlled the paint and was way more physical on defense.
Israel wanted to run a lot of five out sets in the half court and elected not to push the pace. Auburn smothered the U-20 team early on and denied drives to the basket. Traore had three straight points on back to back possessions.
Timeout with 3:33 to go, Tigers lead 13-6.
The Tigers attacked the paint relentlessly. Chance Westry was very aggressive in getting to the rim. Very nice handles from the 6-6 freshman.
Auburn grows the lead to 19-6. Timeout.
Wendell Green checks in and immediately finds Jaylin Williams on the fast break... and then gets a steal on the inbounds pass.
Israel hits a contested layup at the end of the first quarter. Auburn leads 21-8.
Pregame: Auburn vs Israel U-20
Auburn's five starters have been announced for the game:
Wendell Green Jr. (G)
Zep Jasper (G)
Jaylin Williams (F)
Allen Flanigan (F)
Johni Broome (F)
It has been announced that KD Johnson will be wearing No. 25 vs the Israel U-20 team.
