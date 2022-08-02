Auburn basketball vs Israel U-20 National Team: Live Blog

Both teams had yet to hit a three (a combined 0-for-13) before Jaylin Williams knocked down a straight-away three to grow the Auburn lead to 24-8. Williams has seven points.

Zep Jasper knocks down a three making it 27-10 Tigers. An immediate turnover from Israel, Flanigan scores on the break and a foul.

Tigers are shooting 77% from the foul line. 30-10 Tigers.

Flanigan knocks down a three. Auburn is starting to get hot... timeout Israel. 33-10.

There was a huge foul discrepancy in Auburn's favor in the first, but now it is five fouls to one in favor of Israel. Auburn is averaging 111 points per 100 possessions halfway through the second quarter. The Tigers have eight offensive rebounds and continue to dominate the paint.

Israel finally hits a three (1-of-14) to cut Auburn's lead to 23. Auburn immediately comes back down and gets a Broome dunk. 39-14 Auburn. Everything is working for AU. 41-15 with 3:59 to go in the first half.

Freshman guard Tre Donaldson checks in for the first time today.

A Chance Westry layup grows the lead to 30. Auburn up 47-17.

KD Johnson knocks down a contested three and a layup on back-to-back possessions to make it 55-20.

Westry hits a long two to make it 57-22 at halftime. Tigers firing on all cylinders.