Skip to main content

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week One

The Auburn Daily staff gives their predictions on some important week one matchups.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week one of the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, and the staff here at Auburn Daily will embark on a journey to begin the first annual College Football Pick 'Em, predicting five games every week (plus the Auburn matchup) in order to compete for pure pick 'em supremacy.

There is not a lot of shakeup between predictions here in week one due to some large spreads.

At least one of these are bound to be wrong.

Here are our staff predictions for five big-time games (plus Auburn vs Mercer) coming up this weekend.

No. 19 Arkansas vs No. 23 Cincinatti

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: -6.5

Zac: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 17

Lance: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 24

Andrew: Arkansas 35, Cincinatti 28

Trey: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 24

Cooper: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 27

Florida vs No. 7 Utah

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: +3.0

Zac: Utah 27, Florida 17

Lance: Utah 27, Florida 22

Andrew: Utah 24, Florida 17

Trey: Utah 28, Florida 14

Cooper: Florida 28, Utah 21

No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 5 Notre Dame

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spread: -17.0

Zac: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 21

Lance: Ohio State 40, Notre Dame 24

Andrew: Ohio State 49, Notre Dame 21

Trey: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 17

Cooper: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 17

No. 3 Georgia vs No. 11 Oregon (Atlanta)

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Georgia won 37-0. News Joshua L Jones Syndication Online Athens

Spread: -16.0 (Georgia)

Zac: Georgia 38, Oregon 17

Lance: Georgia 30, Oregon 13

Andrew: Oregon 28, Georgia 21

Trey: Georgia 20, Oregon 17

Cooper: Oregon 21, Georgia 10

LSU vs Florida State (New Orleans)

Kayshon Boutte scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football 5685 Syndication The Daily Advertiser

Spread: -3.0 (LSU)

Zac: LSU 31, Florida State 14

Lance: LSU 42, Florida State 24

Andrew: LSU 35, Florida State 31

Trey: LSU 24, Florida State 21

Cooper: LSU 42, Florida State 31

Auburn vs Mercer

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) rolls away from Alabama pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Spread: -31.5

Zac: Auburn 53, Mercer 17

Lance: Auburn 54, Mercer 13

Andrew: Auburn 56, Mercer 3

Trey: Auburn 45, Mercer 14

Cooper: Auburn 55, Mercer 10

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is rushed by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purduepennstatefb090122 Am00505
Football

Auburn's week three foe, Penn State, had an abysmal rushing attack vs Purdue

By Zac Blackerby
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 2022-08-23-smith-njigba
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week One in College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
1 Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after the first scrimmage of training camp Saturday.Auburn football scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Football is back

By Trey Lee
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week One

By Lance Dawe
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five bold predictions for Auburn this college football season

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Drew Cronic at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle vs Mercer in week one

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Week one SEC football predictions: An undefeated weekend for the conference?

By Lance Dawe
Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Athletic director Allen Greene writes goodbye letter to Auburn University

By Lance Dawe