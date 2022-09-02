Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week One
Week one of the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, and the staff here at Auburn Daily will embark on a journey to begin the first annual College Football Pick 'Em, predicting five games every week (plus the Auburn matchup) in order to compete for pure pick 'em supremacy.
There is not a lot of shakeup between predictions here in week one due to some large spreads.
At least one of these are bound to be wrong.
Here are our staff predictions for five big-time games (plus Auburn vs Mercer) coming up this weekend.
No. 19 Arkansas vs No. 23 Cincinatti
Spread: -6.5
Zac: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 17
Lance: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 24
Andrew: Arkansas 35, Cincinatti 28
Trey: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 24
Cooper: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 27
Florida vs No. 7 Utah
Spread: +3.0
Zac: Utah 27, Florida 17
Lance: Utah 27, Florida 22
Andrew: Utah 24, Florida 17
Trey: Utah 28, Florida 14
Cooper: Florida 28, Utah 21
No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 5 Notre Dame
Spread: -17.0
Zac: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 21
Lance: Ohio State 40, Notre Dame 24
Andrew: Ohio State 49, Notre Dame 21
Trey: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 17
Cooper: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 17
No. 3 Georgia vs No. 11 Oregon (Atlanta)
Spread: -16.0 (Georgia)
Zac: Georgia 38, Oregon 17
Lance: Georgia 30, Oregon 13
Andrew: Oregon 28, Georgia 21
Trey: Georgia 20, Oregon 17
Cooper: Oregon 21, Georgia 10
LSU vs Florida State (New Orleans)
Spread: -3.0 (LSU)
Zac: LSU 31, Florida State 14
Lance: LSU 42, Florida State 24
Andrew: LSU 35, Florida State 31
Trey: LSU 24, Florida State 21
Cooper: LSU 42, Florida State 31
Auburn vs Mercer
Spread: -31.5
Zac: Auburn 53, Mercer 17
Lance: Auburn 54, Mercer 13
Andrew: Auburn 56, Mercer 3
Trey: Auburn 45, Mercer 14
Cooper: Auburn 55, Mercer 10
