Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week One

Week one of the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, and the staff here at Auburn Daily will embark on a journey to begin the first annual College Football Pick 'Em, predicting five games every week (plus the Auburn matchup) in order to compete for pure pick 'em supremacy.

There is not a lot of shakeup between predictions here in week one due to some large spreads.

At least one of these are bound to be wrong.

Here are our staff predictions for five big-time games (plus Auburn vs Mercer) coming up this weekend.

No. 19 Arkansas vs No. 23 Cincinatti Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Spread: -6.5 Zac: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 17 Lance: Arkansas 34, Cincinatti 24 Andrew: Arkansas 35, Cincinatti 28 Trey: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 24 Cooper: Arkansas 31, Cincinatti 27 Florida vs No. 7 Utah Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Spread: +3.0 Zac: Utah 27, Florida 17 Lance: Utah 27, Florida 22 Andrew: Utah 24, Florida 17 Trey: Utah 28, Florida 14 Cooper: Florida 28, Utah 21 No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 5 Notre Dame Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK Spread: -17.0 Zac: Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 21 Lance: Ohio State 40, Notre Dame 24 Andrew: Ohio State 49, Notre Dame 21 Trey: Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 17 Cooper: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 17 No. 3 Georgia vs No. 11 Oregon (Atlanta) © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK Spread: -16.0 (Georgia) Zac: Georgia 38, Oregon 17 Lance: Georgia 30, Oregon 13 Andrew: Oregon 28, Georgia 21 Trey: Georgia 20, Oregon 17 Cooper: Oregon 21, Georgia 10 LSU vs Florida State (New Orleans) © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK Spread: -3.0 (LSU) Zac: LSU 31, Florida State 14 Lance: LSU 42, Florida State 24 Andrew: LSU 35, Florida State 31 Trey: LSU 24, Florida State 21 Cooper: LSU 42, Florida State 31 Auburn vs Mercer AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Spread: -31.5 Zac: Auburn 53, Mercer 17 Lance: Auburn 54, Mercer 13 Andrew: Auburn 56, Mercer 3 Trey: Auburn 45, Mercer 14 Cooper: Auburn 55, Mercer 10

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch