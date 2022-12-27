Skip to main content

Auburn DT Jeffery M'Ba enters transfer portal

The defensive tackle announced his entry to the transfer portal on his instagram story

Auburn's losing another talented lineman, this time on the defensive side of the ball. French defensive tackle Jeffery M'Ba has announced he is entering the transfer portal. 

Committing to Auburn as the #1 junior college player in the country, M'Ba brought an intriguing blend of size and power to the Tigers. He struggled to crack the depth chart in his first season on the Plains after his time at Independence Community College, where he spent two seasons and collected 50 tackles and 15 TFL. Listed at 6'6, 305, M'Ba appeared in nine total games on the season with a PFF grade of 55.8 (albeit with a small sample size of only 82 snaps). Auburn credits him with 7 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble. 

M'Ba was seen as raw but full of potential when he committed, having only played football for three years. He got his start in the sport with Pionniers de Touraine in his native France before coming to the States, but missed time when he first got to Auburn with a shoulder injury, which led to him missing spring practice. His role steadily grew through the 2022 season, and he was in line for a big role in 2023 with Auburn's departures across the defensive front. 

He'll have two years of remaining eligibility. 

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (5) celebrates on the sideline after an Auburn score during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
