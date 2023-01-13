Skip to main content

Auburn football still has scholarships open for 2023 roster

The Tigers are still open to adding more players through the 2023 recruiting cycle and the transfer portal.
Auburn is still trying to add players through the transfer portal. How many more scholarships are they trying to add?

Bill Cameron, host of The Drive on ESPN 106.7 recently discussed Auburn's scholarship totals on the show and noted a couple of interesting things about the current numbers.

"I've spent a little time putting some numbers down and totaling them up [...] When you include the 2023 signees who are not enrolled early, you would have a total of 87 scholarships, Cameron said. "11 of those guys are freshmen who are not enrolled in the spring. The NCAA rule is you can't have more than 85 players on scholarship, so right now they have 76, including all the transfer portal additions, including Justin Rogers, they're at 76. So they could have nine more spots - however, there would have to be attrition before the other freshman report."

If the Tigers were to add more guys, they would have to see some players depart as well. But it shouldn't be that hard.

Cameron noted later in the segment that a new coach can come in and essentially cut whoever he wants as long as the scholarship is still picked up by the school. The athletic debarment could still provide the student-athlete a scholarship, but it would not count against them as an athletic scholarship.

That action may not have to be taken much if at all, considering those types of fringe players who would not be seeing the field because of the new additions coming in would be likely to make a move away from Auburn regardless.

"Most of those players - if they want to play - they're going to look for options elsewhere," Cameron said.

Hugh Freeze
Football

