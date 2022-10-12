ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Auburn's season
Auburn currently has a small shot at making a bowl game.
At least, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
The Tigers have a 31.3% chance to reach six wins and make the postseason according to the model. If Auburn were to somehow reach the six win mark, I'm sure the fanbase would be thrilled about another trip to the Birmingham Bowl.
In order for that to even happen, Auburn would have to split the back half of the schedule here. With games at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama still looming large, it's looking like a nearly impossible task with how the team is currently playing.
However, things can always change. Will they change?
Probably not.
Here's a look at how ESPN's FPI believes Auburn's 2022 season will end.
At No. 9 Ole Miss
ESPN FPI prediction: Ole Miss (85.1%)
Auburn's record: 3-4, 1-3 SEC
Vs Arkansas
ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (59.7%)
Auburn's record: 4-4, 2-3 SEC
At No. 16 Mississippi State
ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (82.5%)
Auburn's record: 4-5, 2-4 SEC
Vs Texas A&M
ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (55.0%)
Auburn's record: 4-6, 2-5 SEC
Vs Western Kentucky
ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (61.1%)
Auburn's record: 5-6, 2-5 SEC
At No. 3 Alabama
ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (96.4%)
Auburn's record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube