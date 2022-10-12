Skip to main content

ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Auburn's season

Will the Tigers somehow find a way to bowl eligibility?
Auburn currently has a small shot at making a bowl game.

At least, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Tigers have a 31.3% chance to reach six wins and make the postseason according to the model. If Auburn were to somehow reach the six win mark, I'm sure the fanbase would be thrilled about another trip to the Birmingham Bowl.

In order for that to even happen, Auburn would have to split the back half of the schedule here. With games at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama still looming large, it's looking like a nearly impossible task with how the team is currently playing.

However, things can always change. Will they change?

Probably not.

Here's a look at how ESPN's FPI believes Auburn's 2022 season will end.

At No. 9 Ole Miss

Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Ole Miss (85.1%)

Auburn's record: 3-4, 1-3 SEC

Vs Arkansas

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (59.7%)

Auburn's record: 4-4, 2-3 SEC

At No. 16 Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) sets up to pass while Bowling Green linebacker Blaine Spires (9) attempts to pressure him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (82.5%)

Auburn's record: 4-5, 2-4 SEC

Vs Texas A&M

Nov 10, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies players run onto the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (55.0%)

Auburn's record: 4-6, 2-5 SEC

Vs Western Kentucky

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; A Western Kentucky Hilltoppers helmet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (61.1%)

Auburn's record: 5-6, 2-5 SEC

At No. 3 Alabama

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) outruns Utah State defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak (9) and Utah State defensive lineman Byron Vaughns (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (96.4%)

Auburn's record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

