ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Auburn's season

Auburn currently has a small shot at making a bowl game.

At least, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Tigers have a 31.3% chance to reach six wins and make the postseason according to the model. If Auburn were to somehow reach the six win mark, I'm sure the fanbase would be thrilled about another trip to the Birmingham Bowl.

In order for that to even happen, Auburn would have to split the back half of the schedule here. With games at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Alabama still looming large, it's looking like a nearly impossible task with how the team is currently playing.

However, things can always change. Will they change?

Probably not.

Here's a look at how ESPN's FPI believes Auburn's 2022 season will end.

At No. 9 Ole Miss Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Ole Miss (85.1%) Auburn's record: 3-4, 1-3 SEC Vs Arkansas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (59.7%) Auburn's record: 4-4, 2-3 SEC At No. 16 Mississippi State AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis ESPN FPI prediction: Mississippi State (82.5%) Auburn's record: 4-5, 2-4 SEC Vs Texas A&M Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Texas A&M (55.0%) Auburn's record: 4-6, 2-5 SEC Vs Western Kentucky Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Auburn (61.1%) Auburn's record: 5-6, 2-5 SEC At No. 3 Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports ESPN FPI prediction: Alabama (96.4%) Auburn's record: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

