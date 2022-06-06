Auburn's 2022 schedule will feature at least one national championship participant

Recent history indicates that the Tigers will have to play at least one national title contestant in 2022.

The Tigers have and always will endure a gauntlet of a schedule. ESPN's preseason FPI indicates the same for 2022.

But what are the odds that Auburn plays a a national championship participant this season? How about both?

Take a look at our stat of the day, which comes from the Twittersphere.

Stat of the day

Since 2011, Auburn has played 118 regular season games. 48 were vs top 25 teams, 30 vs top 10 teams. During those 11 seasons, the Tigers played 9 national championship teams and played both national title participants 4 times.

This is based on regular season schedule and final rankings.

(via @YoKevinA on Twitter)

What it means

Auburn typically plays a rough schedule. No surprises there.

What does come as a small a surprise is that nine out of the last eleven seasons Auburn has played the winner of the National Championship. This includes Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Clemson, and Georgia. Obviously Alabama alone makes you think that the Tigers play a participant of the natty often, but it is still surprising to zoom out to the big picture and think about how tough Auburn's life is right now in the SEC. Having to play both Georgia and Alabama isn't fun.

Let's take this stat down to a decade (sorry Kevin, I need an even number to make myself feel better) for a second here. If Auburn played a national title participant 8 times over the last 10 seasons, odds are they'll play one again this season.

Who might that be?

It's doubtful that the participant is within Auburn's non-conference schedule, unless Penn State dramatically overachieves this season (which I don't see happening). So, we look at the SEC slate.

Obviously, the Tigers have to play the two natty participants from last season (Alabama and Georgia) this year, but if we're going by odds here, it's not likely that happens again in 2022. The Bulldogs have appeared in two national titles in the last decade, as opposed to Alabama's eight appearances. Still, there's a great shot that UGA and Bama both make another appearance (unless Ohio State has something to say about it).

More than likely, it's just going to be Alabama. But here's another interesting statistic:

Since 2005, only one preseason No. 1 team has gone on to win the national championship. It was Alabama in 2017... a team that didn't even win their own division.

If the Crimson Tide are the preseason No. 1, recent history indicates that Bama won't be winning the title. There's still a good chance that they will participate, as five of the pas six preseason No. 1's have at least made the national championship.

Unless Auburn can knock off Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010, the Tigers will almost certainly be playing an eventual national title contestant in November.

Watch that November team randomly be Texas A&M instead.

