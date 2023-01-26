Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff

Head coach Hugh Freeze adds two GAs to his defensive coaching staff, Zach Mallard and Jake Jiannoni according to Football Scoop.

Mallard has spent the last four seasons at Huntingdon College as a secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator and will work with the Tigers' defensive backs. During his first season at Huntingdon, the Hawks' secondary accounted for six interceptions and 28 passes broken up. His secondary also helped hold three opponents to zero touchdowns and six opponents to less than 200 yards passing. In 2019 Mallards also had one of his defensive backs lead the conference in blocked kicks with three. While at Huntingdon, Mallard was a part of three consecutive conference championships.

Jiannoni comes to the plains from Division II. Jiannoni coached inside linebackers at Missouri S&T for the last two seasons. During the 2022 season, Jiannoni had two of his players be recognized as All-GLVC linebackers. While at Missouri S&T Jiannoni also served as the special teams coordinator. Jiannoni earned all-conference honors as a linebacker at Golden West College before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana University where he served as a team captain and also received all-Southland conference honors under head coach Ron Roberts.

