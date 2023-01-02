Maryland LB Ahmad McCullough could be a fit for Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have several holes to fill this offseason, one of the biggest being linebacker.

Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough has had contact with Auburn per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston.

McCullough is listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds on Maryland's website.

The veteran linebacker has appeared in action in five seasons but was just one game in freshman year in 2018, allowing him to be red-shirted.

McCullough played in 419 snaps in 2022. His PFF grade for overall defense was 54.2. He shined having a tackling grade of 79.9.

The Baltimore, Maryland native called Auburn his "dream school" in an interview with Auburn Live. Hugh Freeze's linebackers coach Josh Aldridge reached out to him over the weekend. Auburn could be a favorite to land his services.

In 2022, McCullough had 45 total tackles, 21 solo, and a sack. He also led the country in fumble recoveries with two according to his bio on Maryland's website.

Auburn has added tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, EDGE Elijah McAllister, and offensive lineman Dillon Wade in the transfer portal so far this offseason.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch