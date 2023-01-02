Skip to main content

Portal Prospect: Maryland LB Ahmad McCullough could be a fit for Auburn

The Auburn Tigers need linebackers for the 2023 season.

The Auburn Tigers have several holes to fill this offseason, one of the biggest being linebacker. 

Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough has had contact with Auburn per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston

McCullough is listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds on Maryland's website

The veteran linebacker has appeared in action in five seasons but was just one game in freshman year in 2018, allowing him to be red-shirted. 

McCullough played in 419 snaps in 2022. His PFF grade for overall defense was 54.2. He shined having a tackling grade of 79.9. 

The Baltimore, Maryland native called Auburn his "dream school" in an interview with Auburn Live. Hugh Freeze's linebackers coach Josh Aldridge reached out to him over the weekend. Auburn could be a favorite to land his services. 

In 2022, McCullough had 45 total tackles, 21 solo, and a sack. He also led the country in fumble recoveries with two according to his bio on Maryland's website

Auburn has added tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, EDGE Elijah McAllister, and offensive lineman Dillon Wade in the transfer portal so far this offseason. 

Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) celebrates after he recovers a fumble in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
