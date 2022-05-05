Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin brings another Alabama native home via the transfer portal

Bryan Harsin is bringing Alabama natives back to the state via the transfer portal.

The new era of college football began when players could transfer to another school one time without losing any eligibility. Everyone knew it would impact college football forever but it wasn't clear what it would look like. 

Strategies are different for each school and head coach but for the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin, it seems like it has been a way to bring Alabama natives back home. 

In Harsin's first offseason, he brought two Alabama natives back to the state after they started their college careers elsewhere.

This offseason, the Tigers have already brought four Alabama natives back to the state. 

Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris (50) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The former Kansas Jayhawk impressed on the defensive front last season and is expected to take on an even larger role this season. 

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

Jordon Ingram

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08

Ingram transferred in before the fall of 2021. He has a chance to offer Auburn some needed depth at the running back position. 

Hometown: Mobile, AL

Robby Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The former Oregon quarterback was all of the talk from Auburn's A-Day game. He has a chance to be in Auburn's quarterback battle this fall after transferring in this offseason. 

Hometown: Hoover, AL

Jayson Jones

Jayson Jones (99)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The big-bodied defensive lineman Transfer from Oregon earlier this season and has a chance to be a solid part of the defensive front.

Hometown: Calera, AL

DJ James

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) defends against Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) during the second half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oregon Duck spent a lot of time with the second team throughout spring practice but many expect the cornerback to crack the rotation this fall. 

Hometown: Spanish Fort

Dazalin Worsham

Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07

The former Miami wide receiver will add depth and more competition to a wide-open battle for playing time among pass catchers. 

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Harsin and his staff are not done this offseason and will aim to add more players via the transfer portal over the next few weeks to help add depth to some of their positions of need. 




