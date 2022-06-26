Skip to main content

Auburn football target Avery Stuart cuts list to six schools and sets commitment date

Auburn in top six for for class of 2023 cornerback Avery Stuart.

Avery Stuart is a cornerback in the class of 2023. He hails from Montgomery, Alabama, and attends Alabama Chrisitan Academy. 

Stuart is 6'2 and weighs 174 pounds. He is very lengthy, which helps him break up passes. 

On 247Sports, Stuart is ranked as the 197th best player in the class of 2023. 

He is a hard-hitting cornerback who is not afraid to help stop the run. He is a diverse player that can play cornerback and safety. These are the players you want on your football team because they can fill holes in the defensive backfield. 

Stuart recently released his top six list of schools that included Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, and Michigan State. He also set a commitment date for July 6th. 

He has only been on one visit to the Plains but growing up right down the road means he is likely familiar with Auburn. 

Thanks to Coach Zac Etheridge, Auburn has proven to be one of the best landing spots for top-tier defensive backs. 

Coach Etheridge is the best recruiter on the coaching staff, so Auburn fans should always feel confident about landing a recruit when it is in his hands. 

With Stuart's commitment date looming ahead, hopefully, the coaching staff can do everything in their power to close the deal with Stuart. 

Here is a video of Stuart's high school highlights, showing him in coverage and making some hard hits to stop the ball carrier. 

Alabama Christian Avery Stuart (8) intercepts a pass at Montgomery Academy in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Alabama Christian defeated Montgomery Academy 31-21.
