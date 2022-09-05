Skip to main content

The Action Network includes Auburn in latest bowl game predictions

The Action Network predicts the Auburn Tigers to be Bowl game bound.

Auburn's 42-16 win against Mercer was enough to earn the Tigers a spot on the Action Network's early bowl game predictions list

Action Network predicts Auburn to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Arizona on December 23rd later this year. 

While this would be Arizona's first bowl appearance since 2017 this would be the Tigers' sixth bowl appearance since the Wildcats last landed a bowl bid. Auburn holds a 2-1 record against the Wildcats in school history with their latest win being recorded on December 28th, 1968, in El Paso, Texas with a score of 34-10. 

In order for Auburn to meet the 6-game win minimum, they will have to take advantage of their 5-game home stretch this season which includes Penn State, Missouri, and LSU. After Auburn's home opener in week one, the fan base was given some hope as the Tigers appeared to look like a bowl-eligible team.

Obviously, Auburn fans expect more out of Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff than the Gasparilla Bowl or even the Birmingham Bowl.

Hopefully, this coaching staff can make adjustments from last year to give Auburn a better outcome from last season.

Auburn has appeared in 46 bowl games with a record of 24-20-2 with their latest appearance being the Birmingham Bowl in 2021 where they lost to Houston in Bryan Harsin's first year on the plains. 

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Tate Johnson (54), T.J. Finley (1) receives the hike during the game between Auburn and Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
