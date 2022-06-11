Skip to main content

Auburn football projected to play in a new bowl in 2022

Could the Auburn Tigers make a first ever appearance in this bowl game?

Yes, it is absolutely ridiculous to be looking at bowl projections in June. But here we are. 

It's been a common theme for media to predict Auburn to barely be bowl eligible this offseason but 6-6 seems to be a pretty normal guess for what Bryan Harsin's team could do this season. 

In the Athlon Sports college football season preview, they have Auburn being 6-6 on the season earning them a bowl bid. They are projecting that Auburn will face Louisville in the Gasparilla Bowl. 

Auburn has never appeared in the Gasparilla Bowl, which has also had the name of the St. Petersburg Bowl and the Beef O' Brady's Bowl. The bowl game has only had two SEC teams play in the game, Florida last season and Mississippi State in 2016. 

It's been an active bowl game since 2008 and has been played at Tropicana Field in 2017. It is now played at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the most recent edition of the Gasparilla Bowl last season, UCF won an in-state battle with the Florida Gators in front of a record crowd of 63,669 fans. 

The Gasparilla Bowl is not a bowl players aim to play in at the start of the season but it's easy to see how they could garner support from the fan base for Auburn fans looking to travel for the holidays. This year, the game is scheduled to be played on December 23rd. 

Auburn is setting the goal for the season to be much higher and with any record over 6-6, that will certainly happen. 

