Auburn assistant coach is joining Denver Broncos staff

Auburn will be looking for another assistant coach as Bryan Harsin will look to fill out his coaching staff after Bert Watts is leaving his post at Auburn to take on a role with the Denver Broncos at the NFL level. ESPN's Dan Graziano first reported the move.

Watts will coach outside linebackers for the Denver Broncos under head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Auburn will already see some changes to the defensive side of the ball after Derek Mason stepped away as defensive coordinator. Jeff Schmedding was promoted to lead the defense. Harsin then hired Christian Robinson from Florida to coach linebackers.

It will be interesting to see how Harsin handled the special teams coordinator designation with whoever he decides to bring on board as an on-the-field position coach.

Watts was hired after a stint with Memphis and Fresno State. Harsin spoke very highly of Watts after making the move to bring him on staff.

Harsin will also be looking to hire an offensive coordinator over the next few weeks as well to round out and finish Auburn's 2022 coaching staff.