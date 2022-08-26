Bryan Harsin is not getting love from Vegas

The national talking points about Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football team have been consistent since the weird developments that happened back in February. It looks like Vegas is believing all of it.

Looking at some new lines from Bet Online this week, Harsin has the highest odds of being the first coach fired this season in the SEC. At -1000, Vegas sees that as a pretty likely scenario.

Here are the odds from Bet Online for the First SEC Coach to be fired:

Bryan Harsin (Auburn) -1000 (1/10)

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) +500 (5/1)

Elijah Drinkwitz (Missouri) +1600 (16/1)

Mike Leach (Mississippi State) +1600 (16/1)

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) +2000 (20/1)

Mark Stoops (Kentucky) +2500 (25/1)

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) +5000 (50/1)

Josh Heupel (Tennessee) +6600 (66/1)

Shane Beamer (South Carolina) +6600 (66/1)

Sam Pittman (Arkansas) +10000 (100/1)

Billy Napier (Florida) +25000 (250/1)

Brian Kelly (LSU) +25000 (250/1)

Kirby Smart (Georgia) +50000 (500/1)

Nick Saban (Alabama) +50000 (500/1)

Harsin also led the way when looking at coaches who had the best odds to be the first to let go in the other Power Five conferences.

Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Big 10 with -120 odds to be the first to be fired in that conference. West Virginia's Neal Brown is listed at -110 to be the first coach fired in the Big 12. Dino Babers of Syracuse leads the way with the ACC at +200. Herm Edwards unsurprisingly has the highest odds to be let go from Arizona State at +225.

