Auburn football's Bryan Harsin ranked towards the bottom of SEC coaches

CBS Sports ranked the SEC head coaches and Bryan Harsin was towards the bottom.

The Auburn Tigers are not getting a lot of love this offseason. 

The same can be said for their head coach, Bryan Harsin. After going 6-7 in his first year at the helm for the Tigers, not a lot of national media is expecting much in year two despite a lot of returning talent. 

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports ranked the 14 SEC head coaches. Auburn's Bryan Harsin was ranked second to last among the 14. He was only ahead of Clark Lea's Vanderbilt. 

Here's what CBS said about Harsin. 

Year 1 was a disaster for Harsin at Auburn. The Tigers finished 6-7 (their first sub-.500 season since 2012), which was so unacceptable on The Plains that a group of influential boosters attempted a coup in attempt to fire him the week of National Signing Day in February. He has had a hard time retaining assistants and isn't recruiting anywhere close to a level that he needs to in order to win the SEC. With that said, he did manage to beat an Ole Miss team that went to the Sugar Bowl and a very solid Arkansas team in 2021.

They also added the note that he was ranked seventh among SEC head coaches last year based solely on what he did at Boise State. 

South Carolina's Shane Beamer was ranked last in the SEC by CBS Sport last year. He has jumped to 11 in the latest rankings. 

