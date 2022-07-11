Auburn football hires Dallas Cowboys national Drew Fabianich

The Auburn Tigers have made an impressive off-field hire. Reports are saying that the Auburn Tigers have hired longtime Dallas Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich.

Fabianich was with the Dallas Cowboys since 2003. In May, the Cowboys and Fabianich parted ways. He held the position of the national scout until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "Long-time #Cowboys National Scout Drew Fabianich is making a move to big-time college football. He accepted the job of General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development for Auburn Football, source said. With several NFL opportunities, Fabianich opts for college."

During Harsin's second season on the Plains, he has expanded his off-field staff to with the intention of bettering the recruiting efforts.

