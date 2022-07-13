Another publication puts Bryan Harsin on the hot seat

CBS Sports says it's "Now or never" for Bryan Harsin.

Another week, another publication is announcing their coaches on the hot seat lists. Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin is on almost all of them.

The latest to join this trend is Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports.

He used a ranking system to grade how dire the situation is for each head coach. Harsin received a four meaning "Start improving now."

The Auburn head coach was third on Dodd's list only behind Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards.

Here's what Dodd said about Harsin.

Harsin is a decent man and good coach, but he was the latest to go through the Auburn Churn that seems to impact every Tigers coach eventually. For a couple of weeks in February, it looked like Harsin had lost his job. In the end, it was JABA -- Just Auburn Being Auburn. Something tells me, none of it would have happened had Auburn been able to hold against Alabama. Both coordinators have been replaced, but RB Tank Bigsby is back. By now, Harsin has to know you're only as good as your next game at Auburn where job security is written in invisible ink.

Last year, Dodd ranked Harsin with a two rating. This means "All good... for now."

The view of Harsin and the Tigers from the national perspective seems to be consistent but a 7-5 or 8-4 season can turn all of that on its head.

If Auburn holds on to the big lead vs Mississippi State or finds a way to complete the upset vs Alabama in last year's Iron Bowl, this narrative probably never happens.

