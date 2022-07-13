Skip to main content

Another publication puts Bryan Harsin on the hot seat

CBS Sports says it's "Now or never" for Bryan Harsin.

Another week, another publication is announcing their coaches on the hot seat lists. Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin is on almost all of them. 

The latest to join this trend is Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports

He used a ranking system to grade how dire the situation is for each head coach. Harsin received a four meaning "Start improving now."

The Auburn head coach was third on Dodd's list only behind Nebraska's Scott Frost and Arizona State's Herm Edwards. 

Here's what Dodd said about Harsin. 

Harsin is a decent man and good coach, but he was the latest to go through the Auburn Churn that seems to impact every Tigers coach eventually. For a couple of weeks in February, it looked like Harsin had lost his job. In the end, it was JABA -- Just Auburn Being Auburn. Something tells me, none of it would have happened had Auburn been able to hold against Alabama. Both coordinators have been replaced, but RB Tank Bigsby is back. By now, Harsin has to know you're only as good as your next game at Auburn where job security is written in invisible ink. 

Last year, Dodd ranked Harsin with a two rating. This means "All good... for now."

The view of Harsin and the Tigers from the national perspective seems to be consistent but a 7-5 or 8-4 season can turn all of that on its head. 

If Auburn holds on to the big lead vs Mississippi State or finds a way to complete the upset vs Alabama in last year's Iron Bowl, this narrative probably never happens. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Another publication puts Bryan Harsin on the hot seat

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn baseball's Hayden Mullins pitching vs Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Hayden Mullins Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

The point spread for Auburn football's games vs Penn State and Alabama released

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball is a four seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith shares who is most excited to talk smack to in the NBA

By Zac Blackerby16 hours ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Mason Barnett Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby18 hours ago
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith shines in third NBA Summer League game

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn's season will be largely dependent on Zach Calzada's arm

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago