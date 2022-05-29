Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin has launched a podcast

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin appears to have launched a podcast.

Over the weekend, Harsin tweeted from his personal account that "Huddle with Hars," a podcast features Harsin being joined by fellow coaches. In his tweet, he said he's "Excited to share an inside scoop on the fantastic people in our program & allow them to reveal their journey."

His first episode features a conversation between Harsin and Auburn offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau.

The description of the podcast says. "The college football world is more different than it’s ever been. In one of the most unique podcast approaches, join Auburn University Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin as he goes beyond the football field in engaging conversations, stories & building team cohesion from those closest to him in the profession. You don’t have to be a hardcore football fan to enjoy listening to Huddle with Hars as he and guests go beyond X’s and O’s to provide thoughts on leadership, being your personal best & overall life balance."

Harsin has made an attempt to be more approachable by the Auburn fanbase. Perhaps this is part of his goal.

Early response from the Auburn fanbase seems to be a mix of excitement for the show and some fans asking if it is the best use of his time when recruiting is so big this time of year.

The podcast, Huddle with Hars is available on iTunes and Spotify.

