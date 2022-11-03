Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Mississippi State

Now that Coach Bryan Harsin has been fired, Interim Head Coach Cadillac Williams is preparing the team to head to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This game sets up to be a high-scoring affair between a team that likes to throw the ball in the Bulldogs and a team that loves to run it in the Tigers.

If Auburn wants a chance of getting bowl eligible, this game is a must-win.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State has an elite quarterback © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Mississippi State runs a unique offense called the air raid. This is a quarterback-friendly offense, as the quarterback rarely throws the ball too far downfield. This offensive style is very boom or bust, so you have to hope you catch the Bulldogs on an off day. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers has 23 passing touchdowns on the year so far and only four interceptions. If Auburn allows Rogers to use the whole field and spread the ball around, this is going to be a very tough road game for the Tigers to win. The Bulldogs get after the quarterback © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports We talk about it every week; a lot of this game will come down to whether or not Auburn's offensive line can protect Robby Ashford. Mississippi State has 17 sacks on the year, giving them an average of over two per game. Mississippi State is not generally known for a good defense, but that is not the case this year. If the Tigers' offensive line can't keep those hungry Bulldogs out of the backfield, it will be a long evening for Auburn fans. Mississippi State has a great group of wideouts © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports One part of running the air raid is that you have to have outstanding pass catchers to make it work. Mississippi State has that covered. The Bulldogs have 11 pass catchers with ten or more receptions on the year. For reference, Auburn only has six pass catchers with more than ten receptions. The Bulldogs spread the ball around, so the Auburn secondary needs to be prepared for that. If the Tiger secondary is getting beat up by the Bulldog wideouts, it will not be a fun game for Auburn. Mississippi State creates turnovers Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily Auburn has turned the ball over a ton so far this season. Last game against Arkansas, things got better as the Tigers were +1 in turnovers as they took the ball away once and didn't give it away on offense. Mississippi State has nine interceptions and five recovered fumbles this season. This means that if Auburn wants a chance to win this football game, they need to be turnover free once again. If the Tigers turn the ball over, it will be nearly impossible to pull off this road win. Coaching change can be difficult on players Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics People need to remember that Bryan Harsin was fired on Tuesday. This means Interim Coach Cadillac Williams only has three days to make a game plan for Mississippi State. While it was clear that Coach Harsin was a dark cloud over the head of this program, it is not easy to change everything in three days. Now the team could come out motivated with something to prove. But with the coaching turnover that happened just three days before the game, this will be a challenging game for the Tigers to win on the road.

