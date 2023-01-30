Skip to main content

On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a high chance of landing Malik Autry

On3 feels confident Auburn will land 2025 defensive lineman Malik Autry.

Malik Autry is a defensive lineman from Opelika, Alabama, with a massive frame. 

Autry is only a sophomore in high school and is already six-foot-five, 285-pounds. It is scary to think about what he could develop into over the next few years. 

On3 has a recruiting prediction machine that shows their confidence in where they think a recruit will commit. 

This recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a 99% chance to land Autry, with the other one percent of the pie being with LSU. 

This means On3 is confident that Coach Hugh Freeze and staff will be able to get the job and land Autry. 

The 2025 recruit rankings are not currently out, but On3 does have Autry listed as a four-star, and with his frame, you have to believe he's going to be a highly-ranked player. 

Autry would be a good get for the Tigers as it would keep an in-state kid home and a player from just a few miles away near his hometown. 

Watching Autry's film, his strength is evident as he can push offensive linemen with ease. He is also a gifted run-stopper in the middle and does not let anyone get past him into the open field. 

His mix of strength and speed as a sophomore is incredibly impressive. Autry looks like a player that could be a problem for opposing offensive linemen at the next level. 

Autry was in Auburn this past weekend for Junior Day, and it seems he had a great time with the coaching staff. 

If Coach Freeze is able to finish the job and get Autry committed, he would be the Tiger's first addition to the 2025 class. 

Hopefully, Auburn can land him soon before the rest of the country notices this local talent that has an incredibly high upside. 

