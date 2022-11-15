Skip to main content

Colby Wooden named SEC CO-Defensive Lineman of the week

Colby Wooden earns honors from his big game against Texas A&M.

After his huge game against Texas A&M, Colby Wooden was named SEC CO-Defensive Lineman of the week. 

Wooden is well deserving of this award after posing a massive stat line in the win over Texas A&M.

He had a sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a huge forced fumble that helped the Tigers win the game. 

The strip sack was a massive play for the Tigers as it set them up in Aggie territory. It eventually led to an Alex McPherson field goal to extend the lead to two possessions, basically putting the game on ice. 

Wooden not only had a good game but has had a pretty good season to this point. He has six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on the year.

Wooden's pass-rushing skills are impressive, which could lead to him being selected in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. 

Hopefully, Wooden can tally a few more sacks in the remaining two games of the season to continue raising his draft stock. He will make a great pro thanks to his quick first step and wide array of pass-rushing moves. 

Wooden has been a leader in the locker room for a while, making him an easy player for Tigers fans to cheer on. 

Congrats to Wooden on being named SEC CO-Defensive Lineman of the week.

