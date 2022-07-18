Auburn football commits move in latest 247Sports recruiting rankings update

247Sports just recently updated their 2023 recruiting rankings, per Christan Clemente of 247.

Three of Auburn's four commits had some relatively serious movement across the rankings, but maintained their start status.

Here's a look at the updated rankings for the four Tigers.

Jeremiah Cobb, RB © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Previous ranking: Unranked Updated ranking: No. 206 (No. 187 composite ranking) Cobb, Auburn's highest-rated recruit, rose to No. 206 after starting out ranked outside of the Top247 rankings. He is the No. 6 running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Karmello English, WR © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Previous ranking: No. 197 Updated ranking: No. 231 (No. 144 composite ranking) Following his commitment to Auburn, four-star receiver Karmello English dropped outside the top 200 in the latest 247Sports rankings. Terrance Love, S © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Previous ranking: No. 245 Updated ranking: No. 245 (No. 242 composite ranking) Auburn's current lone defensive commit of the 2023 class did not move following 247Sports' updated recruiting rankings. Bradyn Joiner, OL © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Previous ranking: Unranked Updated ranking: Unranked (No. 384 composite ranking) Joiner is the lowest-rated commit of the class, but maintains his four-star ranking.

