Auburn football commits move in latest 247Sports recruiting rankings update

Three of Auburn's four commits made moves in the latest recruiting rankings.

247Sports just recently updated their 2023 recruiting rankings, per Christan Clemente of 247.

Three of Auburn's four commits had some relatively serious movement across the rankings, but maintained their start status.

Here's a look at the updated rankings for the four Tigers.

Jeremiah Cobb, RB

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Updated ranking: No. 206 (No. 187 composite ranking)

Cobb, Auburn's highest-rated recruit, rose to No. 206 after starting out ranked outside of the Top247 rankings.

He is the No. 6 running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Karmello English, WR

Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson

Previous ranking: No. 197

Updated ranking: No. 231 (No. 144 composite ranking)

Following his commitment to Auburn, four-star receiver Karmello English dropped outside the top 200 in the latest 247Sports rankings.

Terrance Love, S

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: No. 245

Updated ranking: No. 245 (No. 242 composite ranking)

Auburn's current lone defensive commit of the 2023 class did not move following 247Sports' updated recruiting rankings.

Bradyn Joiner, OL

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Updated ranking: Unranked (No. 384 composite ranking)

Joiner is the lowest-rated commit of the class, but maintains his four-star ranking.

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Auburn football commits move in latest 247Sports recruiting rankings update

