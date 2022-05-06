Skip to main content

ESPN projects Derick Hall as a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN's Todd McShay thinks Auburn's Derick Hall could be a first-rounder next season.

ESPN recently released a way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Draft, with Auburn defensive end Derick Hall coming off the board at No. 18, going to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's what McShay had to say about the star edge rusher.

Hall broke out in 2021, recording nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his first season as a full-time starter. Will he take another step in 2022? The Colts are coming off a 33-sack season, and while they traded for Yannick Ngakoue and should see more from Kwity Paye in his second year, you can never have enough productive pass-rushers.

Hall recorded 52 tackles last season, including a career-high 9.0 sacks.

Auburn failed to have a first round selection for the first time since 2020, when Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were selected.

The Tigers should have a couple of defensive linemen selected in next year's draft. Hall, Eku Leota, and Colby Wooden are all prime prospects that should find their way into early mock drafts.

McShay notes in his article that this is a very early prediction, and things are subject to change.

Now, this is an extremely early prediction. I haven't spent much time with the 2023 class' tape yet, and a lot of this is based on what I've seen while watching prospects in person over the past two seasons and early buzz around the league. Expect big changes between now and next April. My 2022 way-too-early mock, for example, featured 10 prospects who ultimately were first-rounders and predicted five top-10 picks -- but eight players listed ultimately didn't enter the draft, and 14 others weren't selected in Round 1. It's still 12 months out, and we have a full college season and a long pre-draft process ahead.

Derick Hall (29) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
