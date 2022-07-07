Auburn football is after four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester

Auburn is pushing hard to land four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester. He is a Georgia native and ranked as a top 100 recruit in the class of 2023.

Chester stands 6-foot-5 and weighs over 300-pounds. He recently released a list of his top 11 schools, including Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, and NC State.

He is a mauler on the offensive line and punishes every defender in his way. His strength and quickness help him to be able to keep edge rushers in front of him when pass blocking.

He looks to be a player that could be a high NFL prospect.

John Garcia Jr's shared his thoughts on the Tiger's chances of landing Chester on the Locked on Auburn Podcast.

"What an interesting offensive line recruit. He's a blue-chip recruit listed at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, he looks bigger than that to me, but he carries it pretty well. I just love that he plays all over the line; he plays left tackle, and he plays right tackle. Kind of a run-heavy offense at his high school, as they have been for a very long time. It is a smaller private school. But man, he's a people mover, and I think at the end of the day, you can work with that regardless of where that position projection might take you. I think DJ has a right tackle floor but depending on how you reshape the body and some development. I think he could have a left tackle ceiling depending on how the next couple of years go. I could see why almost overnight, his recruitment went from regional to national. His recruitment has stretched further than the SEC ACC footprint. I do think he will stay a little bit closer to home. McDonough is not Atlanta, so I think those kids are much more likely to stay near or in the immediate area if at all possible. I do think it was good for Auburn to get him on campus a couple of times, including a mid-June official visit. It does seem like he is taking his time. I don't think there is a verbal commitment date out there that I know of. It's one of those where you are curious will he get back to campus. There are a few opportunities for him to get on campus in the coming months. You wonder if he will get back to the Plains for a game. The kid said that he loved it. I know these are teenagers but using the word love hits different. I think Auburn is in a good spot at this point again. Just unsure of his time. But look, there is no Georgia or Alabama involved, which is a good thing for the Tigers. If he does hang out during this dead period, then wakes up and says I need to commit a little bit sooner, I think it would be good news for the Tigers relative to their competition. Especially with the need that they have at tackle. We talk about it every week. He is the last blue-chip guy remaining, so it's really critical ahead of a potential verbal commitment."

If the Tigers were to land Chester, he would be one of the highest-ranked offensive lineman Auburn has ever had.

It will be challenging, but hopefully, Coach Harsin and company are able to get the job done and land him.

