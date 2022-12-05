Skip to main content

Clemson's E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal

Could Auburn bring another local product home?

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal. 

While wide receiver isn't as big of a need for the Auburn Tigers as it has been in past seasons, Williams would add a lot to the receiver room and some pop to Hugh Freeze's offense on the Plains. 

Williams played in all 13 of Clemson's games this season. He had seven catches for 70 yards. 

Williams is familiar with Auburn and a local talent that is from Phenix City, Alabama. The former Central Red Devil was all in on Clemson throughout his recruitment but did take multiple visits to check out Auburn. 

"I would like to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson staff for investing their time and trust in me over the past 3 years," Williams said on Twitter. "To my teammates I thank you guys for pushing me everyday and being the best group of brothers I could ask for. I will always love you guys and never forget you all. After a lot of processing and evaluating I know it is evaluating I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal."

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams (6) puts on his helmet during warm ups before the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022. Ncaa Fb Clemson At Georgia Tech
Football

Clemson's E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) celebrates as he leaves the filed after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

REPORT: Jake Thornton to coach Auburn's offensive line

By Jack Singley
Auburn head women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris at SEC Media Days 2022.
Basketball

Auburn blows past UCF

By Daniel Locke
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster in the win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

RHP Joseph Gonzalez, SS Cole Foster named Top 100 MLB Draft prospects for 2023

By Lindsay Crosby
10 Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze intro presser on Tuesday, Nov. 29 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Hugh Freeze sends a message to recruits on College Gameday

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Yohan Traore (21) takes a shot over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Twitter had toothpaste relate memes ready after blowing out Colgate

By Andrew Stefaniak
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Basketball

Podcast: Reacting to Auburn basketball's win over Colgate

By Zac Blackerby