Clemson's E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal.

While wide receiver isn't as big of a need for the Auburn Tigers as it has been in past seasons, Williams would add a lot to the receiver room and some pop to Hugh Freeze's offense on the Plains.

Williams played in all 13 of Clemson's games this season. He had seven catches for 70 yards.

Williams is familiar with Auburn and a local talent that is from Phenix City, Alabama. The former Central Red Devil was all in on Clemson throughout his recruitment but did take multiple visits to check out Auburn.

"I would like to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson staff for investing their time and trust in me over the past 3 years," Williams said on Twitter. "To my teammates I thank you guys for pushing me everyday and being the best group of brothers I could ask for. I will always love you guys and never forget you all. After a lot of processing and evaluating I know it is evaluating I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal."

