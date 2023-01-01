Skip to main content

Elijah McAllister offers experience where Auburn lacks depth

What does Elijah McAllister's output mean to Auburn in 2023?

Auburn has lost Derick Hall, Eku Leota, and Marcus Bragg after the 2022 season. With only Dylan Brooks at the EDGE position, Auburn needed more guys. 

They went out and landed Vanderbilt's Elijah McAllister, an SEC veteran with a ton of experience. 

This is part of Auburn Daily's stat-of-the-day series. 

Stat of the day

Auburn's returning EDGE snaps from last season: 140 (Brooks)

Career defensive snaps from McAllister: 977

What it means

Auburn had several contributors leave due to the draft and eligibility after last season. There's not a clear path to who will be Auburn's primary pass rusher in 2023, but based on experience, McAllister is the early favorite. 

Auburn will also add freshman Keldric Faulk to the mix after he flipped from FSU on Early Signing Day. 

Many expected Brooks to have a larger role a year ago but lost positioning in the rotation to Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg. Physically, he will need to put on more weight to be able to help more on early downs in the running game. Auburn had Brooks listed at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds last season. 

McAllister is 6-foot-6, 265 pounds according to Vanderbilt's 2022 roster. His frame coupled with his years of experience thrusts him into a probable starting role for the Tigers. 

McAllister snaps by year

2022 - 298

2021 - 308

2019 - 371

