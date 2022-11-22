Skip to main content

The Tigers rise in the ESPN FPI rankings after defeating Western Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers have risen in the ESPN FPI rankings.

After defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Auburn jumped from the 51st spot to the 46th in the ESPN FPI rankings. 

The Tigers projected record and chances of getting to six wins also moved in the right direction after picking up their fifth win. 

Heading into the game with Western Kentucky, the Tigers projected record was 4.6-7.4. After defeating the Hilltoppers, it climbed to 5.1-6.9. The Tiger's chances of reaching the crucial six-win mark went from 2.2% to 5.5%. 

The Tigers are preparing to head to Tuscaloosa to take on the number three team in the ESPN FPI rankings, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The FPI rankings give the Tigers a 5.5% chance to go on the road and beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl. 

The FPI rankings don't have much confidence in Auburn, but everyone knows how insane the Iron Bowl can be. It doesn't matter how much better one team is compared to the other; this game always finds a way to be crazy.  

Hopefully, the Tigers can find a way to pull off the upset and send themselves bowling. 

It will be a blast to see what Coach Carnell Williams can do against Nick Saban on the road. 

This ball game will be an instant classic if the Tigers are able to leave with the victory.

Football

