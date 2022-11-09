The Tigers stay put in the ESPN FPI rankings after loss to Mississippi State

After dropping a heartbreaker to Mississippi State, the Tigers stick to the 49th overall spot in the ESPN FPI rankings.

While their FPI rankings didn't move, all of the other statistics related to the FPI dropped drastically.

The Tigers projected record dropped from 4.3-7.7 to 4.2-7.8. Their chances of getting to the ever so crucial six-win mark dropped from 6.2% to 1.3%.

It seems like a bowl game is out of the picture, as the Tigers would have to win three straight, including a win over rival Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

This week the Tigers are set to take on SEC West foe Texas A&M in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

ESPN FPI gives Auburn a 51.8% chance to win this game in front of their home crowd.

Both of these teams are coming into this contest with a five-game losing streak, so someone will snap it this weekend.

It would be incredibly touching to see Interim Coach Cadillac Williams win his first game as a head coach in front of the Auburn faithful.

The Tigers showed signs of progress last weekend against Mississippi State, so perhaps they will get back in the win column in this game.

