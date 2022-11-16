The Tigers dropped in the ESPN FPI rankings after beating Texas A&M

After defeating Texas A&M, the Tigers dropped in the ESPN FPI rankings.

Heading into this game, Auburn was sitting at the 49th spot, and now the Tigers are 51st.

Ironically the 49th spot is now occupied by Auburn's next opponent, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Despite dropping in the rankings, the Tigers jumped up in the rest of the statistics associated with the FPI rankings.

Heading into the matchup with Texas A&M, Auburn's projected record was 4.2-7.8, but after the win, it is 4.6-7.4. The Tiger's chances of getting six wins went from 1.3% to 2.2%.

It would be hard for the six-win percentage to raise too much as the Tigers still have to travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.

The ESPN FPI rankings give Auburn a 55.3% chance of beating the Hilltoppers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With the offensive line of the Tigers starting to figure things out, the Tigers should be able to run the ball with ease in this game.

This contest between the Auburn Tigers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is setting up to be a fun one with a lot of points set to be scored.

Hopefully, the Tigers can pull out the win and set up a game against Alabama with a trip to a bowl game on the line.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs Western Kentucky here.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch