A look at Auburn's fascinating history versus the Mercer Bears

The Auburn Tigers have never lost to the Mercer Bears but it still has an interesting history.

Auburn football is still months away but they will look to improve on their perfect record against Mercer on September 3rd.

The series with Mercer dates back to October 6th, 1896. That's where today's Auburn Daily Stat of the Day starts.

Stat of the day

Auburn is 12-0 against their season-opening opponent Mercer.

Auburn's series with the Mercer Bears is one of the 34 series in which Auburn has a perfect record against non-FBS teams.

What it means

Auburn will start a new quarterback at the start of the season and will need some live reps against another team to help prepare for some of the tougher defenses down the road. Whether it's Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, or Holden Geriner leading this 2022 version of the Auburn offense, they will need reps to develop as the leader that this offense needs.

Auburn's games with Mercer have not always been a layup though. In 2017, Auburn was expected to blow out the Bears and it was a little dicey in the second half. The Tigers eventually won the game 24-10, the closest outcome in the history of the 12-game series. The second closest outcome came over 100 years ago when Auburn won 23-5 in 1909.

The most lopsided win in the history of the series was a 92-0 Auburn win over Mercer during the 1916 college football season.

