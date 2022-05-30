Jaden Ausberry is visiting the Auburn Tigers today

Jaden Ausberry will be on Auburn's campus on Monday. The 4-star linebacker from Baton Rouge, LA is brothers with 2022 signee Austin Ausberry. Austin moved on campus over the weekend.

Jaden is a top 50 player in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports. On3 has him ranked as the 56th overall player in the class.

Auburn is still in the race for his services but it seems like the hometown LSU Tigers are in the lead.

Jaden was asked by the Baton Rouge Advocate about his competitive spirit and how it has helped him and his brother excel on the field as athletes.

“We’re still that way, which really helped us a lot,” Jaiden told the local paper. “If it was football, basketball or even video games, we still go at it. We’ve been close over the years. We’ve always been competitive with each other. It’s brotherly love.”

Jaden and Austin's dad is Verge Ausberrey, the former LSU linebacker.

On3's prediction machine has LSU at an 83% chance to go to LSU. Auburn is second with a 5.7% chance to land the talented linebacker.

Ausberry has an official visit to Auburn scheduled on June 3rd. He will visit Notre Dame the following week and will take a trip to Michigan towards the end of June.

