REPORT: Jake Thornton to coach Auburn's offensive line

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn has found its new OL coach in Jake Thornton.

Will Friend was one of the first coaches to not be retained once Hugh Freeze was hired to be Auburn's Head Coach, which meant a search for a new Offensive Line coach was in order.

Freeze went with a newer name to D1 coaching, Jake Thornton, per multiple reports. 

Thornton played for Western Carolina University and began his coaching career there as a quality control analyst for the Catamounts. Thornton then was a Graduate Assistant under Brian Daboll at Alabama in 2017. He then moved to the FCS ranks and coached for Tennesee Tech and Gardner Webb as the OL coach and run game coordinator at both places.

Thornton most recently was the OL coach for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss from the 2021 season through this most recent season.

The OL for Ole Miss was one of the best in the SEC in the two years Thornton was there, as they helped lead Ole Miss to consecutive top-ten finishes in total offensive yardage, and in 2022 Ole Miss had the third-highest rushing yards in the nation. They also only allowed 14 sacks during the 2022 season.

Thornton becomes the 2nd on-field staffer to be hired by Freeze, as Ben Aigamaua, the Tight Ends coach was the first staffer that Freeze hired.

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
By Jack Singley
