Auburn football in top six for class of 2023 cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson

Four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson recently put out his top six schools, including Auburn.

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound player from Kissimmee, Florida. He is ranked as the 250th player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

He used to play wide receiver but has since changed to playing cornerback. Since the position change, he has quickly risen as one of the hottest recruits in Florida.

His top six schools included Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Jackson took an official visit to the Plains on June 10th, which was his first official visit.

After the visit, he made a post on his Twitter page saying the visit was "amazing."

247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had this to say about Jackson.

A pass catcher-turned-pass defender that’s just starting to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball. Has the length everyone wants these days with a thin, wiry frame that’s over 6 feet. Tested in the upper percentile spring before senior season clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Added even more context to his speed profile when he went a wind-aided 10.90 (1.6) in the 100-meter dash a few weeks later. Didn’t get a ton of snaps on defense as a junior after starting season off working primarily with the wide receivers, but ended up totaling three interceptions in four games. Is rather quick to read and diagnose. Ultra competitive in the air and understands how to put himself in position to make a play at the catch point. Aggressive with the hand checks and isn’t afraid to tug or pull at a jersey. Has shown that he can press/jam at the line of scrimmage, but technique needs some work. Must also eventually add some functional strength in hopes of not getting overpowered by college-sized skill players. Doesn’t exactly shy away from contact, but could always get a little more involved in run support, especially if he lines up on the boundary side of the field. Offensive highlights will have some talent evaluators thinking that he should be utilized as a wideout on Saturdays, but rare combination of long limbs and verified speed make him one of the more promising defensive back prospects in the state of Florida for the 2023 cycle. Will need time to develop, but traits are there to emerge as a starting cornerback for a top 25 program. NFL upside.

Auburn always seems to have success recruiting defensive backs since Coach Zac Etheridge has proven to be such a good recruiter.

Jackson has picked July 28 as the date that he will commit. All Auburn fans will be anticipating this day, hoping he chooses the Tigers.

Here is a video of Jackson intercepting a pass that highlights how good his hands are.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch