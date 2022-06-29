Skip to main content

Auburn football in top six for class of 2023 cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson

Ja'Keem Jackson puts Auburn in his top six.

Four-star cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson recently put out his top six schools, including Auburn. 

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound player from Kissimmee, Florida. He is ranked as the 250th player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

He used to play wide receiver but has since changed to playing cornerback. Since the position change, he has quickly risen as one of the hottest recruits in Florida. 

His top six schools included Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Jackson took an official visit to the Plains on June 10th, which was his first official visit. 

After the visit, he made a post on his Twitter page saying the visit was "amazing." 

247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had this to say about Jackson. 

A pass catcher-turned-pass defender that’s just starting to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball. Has the length everyone wants these days with a thin, wiry frame that’s over 6 feet. Tested in the upper percentile spring before senior season clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Added even more context to his speed profile when he went a wind-aided 10.90 (1.6) in the 100-meter dash a few weeks later. Didn’t get a ton of snaps on defense as a junior after starting season off working primarily with the wide receivers, but ended up totaling three interceptions in four games. Is rather quick to read and diagnose. Ultra competitive in the air and understands how to put himself in position to make a play at the catch point. Aggressive with the hand checks and isn’t afraid to tug or pull at a jersey. Has shown that he can press/jam at the line of scrimmage, but technique needs some work. Must also eventually add some functional strength in hopes of not getting overpowered by college-sized skill players. Doesn’t exactly shy away from contact, but could always get a little more involved in run support, especially if he lines up on the boundary side of the field. Offensive highlights will have some talent evaluators thinking that he should be utilized as a wideout on Saturdays, but rare combination of long limbs and verified speed make him one of the more promising defensive back prospects in the state of Florida for the 2023 cycle. Will need time to develop, but traits are there to emerge as a starting cornerback for a top 25 program. NFL upside.

Auburn always seems to have success recruiting defensive backs since Coach Zac Etheridge has proven to be such a good recruiter. 

Jackson has picked July 28 as the date that he will commit. All Auburn fans will be anticipating this day, hoping he chooses the Tigers. 

Here is a video of Jackson intercepting a pass that highlights how good his hands are. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch 

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive coach Zac Etheridge celebrates with Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) after he intercepted a pass against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football in top six for class of 2023 cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson

By Andrew Stefaniak19 seconds ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

An update on Auburn football target QB Brock Glenn

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez (45) throws against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Releases

Joseph Gonzalez earns invite to Collegiate National Team Training Camp

By Auburn Daily Staff4 hours ago
Quarterback target Brock Glenn throws at Elite 11.
Football

Auburn quarterback target wants to commit as soon as possible

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gains yards after the catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What Terry McLaurin's extension means for Ike Hilliard, Auburn football

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

CBS Sports ranks Auburn basketball in their college basketball rankings

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Who makes the most sense to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days?

By Zac BlackerbyJun 28, 2022
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Jeremiah Cobb is set to make an announcement this week

By Zac BlackerbyJun 28, 2022