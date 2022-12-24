Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in some offseason work

Auburn defensive tackle Jayson Jones is putting in some work with his Birmingham-based trainer.

Auburn is losing several key players from their front seven and defensive tackle Jayson Jones knows he will need to step up in 2023 as a veteran on the defensive front. 

He's putting in work with his Birmingham, Alabama-based trainer, Coach L. Jones goes through multiple drills at Step-By-Step Sports Training to help his hand usage for the upcoming season. 

Coach L posted a video on Twitter of the defensive lineman using his hands. 

"The drill is working on being elusive as you rush the passer, utilizing a club, cross chop, and forklift," Coach L told Auburn Daily. "Increasing hand speed and quickness when an offensive lineman is trying to engage with you will help better your chances of beating a block."

After transferring from the Oregon Ducks, the 2022 season was Jones' first year with the Auburn Tigers. After Hugh Freeze was named the Auburn head coach, he brought in former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to take over the defense. 

Many expect Roberts to run a three-man front next season. If that's the case, a big-bodied lineman like Jones will be vital for holding the line of scrimmage against the opposing offenses. At 6-foot-6, 328 pounds, Jones should be up to the task. 

Jones played 370 total snaps on defense in 2022. That was 14th on the team but only third among defensive linemen. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jayson Jones
Football

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in some offseason work

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) celebrates with fans after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tulsa OT transfer Dillon Wade commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football misses out on transfer portal offensive lineman

By Lance Dawe
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws during an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Football

Auburn football reaching out to former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball nearing top 25 in updated NET rankings

By Lance Dawe
Co-defensive coordinator, Wesley McGriff, right, has a laugh during U of L's first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon. Feb. 28, 2022 As 1304 Cardinal Football
Football

Wesley McGriff officially named defensive backs coach at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Jeremy Garrett
Football

Jeremy Garrett named defensive line coach at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (6)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football is not done building the 2023 roster

By Zac Blackerby