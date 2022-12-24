WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in some offseason work

Auburn is losing several key players from their front seven and defensive tackle Jayson Jones knows he will need to step up in 2023 as a veteran on the defensive front.

He's putting in work with his Birmingham, Alabama-based trainer, Coach L. Jones goes through multiple drills at Step-By-Step Sports Training to help his hand usage for the upcoming season.

Coach L posted a video on Twitter of the defensive lineman using his hands.

"The drill is working on being elusive as you rush the passer, utilizing a club, cross chop, and forklift," Coach L told Auburn Daily. "Increasing hand speed and quickness when an offensive lineman is trying to engage with you will help better your chances of beating a block."

After transferring from the Oregon Ducks, the 2022 season was Jones' first year with the Auburn Tigers. After Hugh Freeze was named the Auburn head coach, he brought in former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to take over the defense.

Many expect Roberts to run a three-man front next season. If that's the case, a big-bodied lineman like Jones will be vital for holding the line of scrimmage against the opposing offenses. At 6-foot-6, 328 pounds, Jones should be up to the task.

Jones played 370 total snaps on defense in 2022. That was 14th on the team but only third among defensive linemen.

