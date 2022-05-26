Auburn football kickoff times for Mercer, San Jose State set

Auburn will open the season with two straight night games.

The first three weeks of SEC on ESPN games have officially been released, along with kickoff times and tv channels.

Auburn, who has been on the wrong end of early kickoff times over the past several years, will start the season with two straight night games. The Tigers will open against Mercer on September 3rd at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+. The Tigers are 12-0 all time against the Bears.

The following week, Auburn will take on San Jose State at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Auburn has a 2-0 record against the Spartans, winning both matchups in back-to-back seasons (59-13 in 2014, 35-21 in 2015.

Auburn's kickoff time vs Penn State was just announced yesterday.

Mercer and San Jose State are the first of five straight home opponents to open the 2022 season for Auburn. Auburn has not started the season off 5-0 since 2019. The Tigers' schedule goes as follows:

Sept. 3: vs Mercer (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SEC Network+)

- White Out (Wear White)

Sept. 10: vs San Jose State (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

- Hometown Heroes/First Responders Appreciation Day

Sept. 17: vs Penn State (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS)

- All Auburn, All Orange (Wear Orange)

Sept. 24: vs Missouri (TBA)

- Homecoming

Oct. 1: vs LSU (TBA)

- Stripe the Stadium

Oct. 8: at Georgia (TBA)

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss (TBA)

Oct. 29: vs Arkansas (TBA)

- All Navy (Wear Navy)

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State (TBA)

Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M (TBA)

- Military Appreciation Day

Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky (TBA)

- Senior Day

Nov. 26: at Alabama (TBA)

Season tickets for the 2022 football season are now available over on Auburntigers.com.

