REPORT: Landen King has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal

The Auburn offensive weapon seems be coming back to Auburn.

Landen King may be staying with Auburn. 

After officially entering the transfer portal on November first, King has withdrawn his name according to Matt Zenitz of On3

King was able to officially enter the portal after Bryan Harsin was fired but there were rumblings that he may return to Auburn depending on how the outlook was for the program. 

“Sometimes you must do what’s best for you, even if you love something with all of your heart,” King wrote on Twitter when he announced that he was entering the portal. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th with three years of eligibility.”

King entered the portal close to the same time as wide receivers Tar'Varish Dawson and Ze'Vian Capers. 

In 2021, as a freshman, King had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he had one catch for 24 yards. 

