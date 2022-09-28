The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?

There have been several names popping up in regards to the potential replacement for current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, but two names are being talked about most consistently. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach, and Deion Sanders, former FSU and NFL legend and current Jackson State coach.

As for now, it looks that both coaches will be staying in Mississippi for the foreseeable future because, yes, Bryan Harsin is still the coach for Auburn football. That doesn’t mean speculation and rumors don’t run rampant online. According to Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, Sanders will be the next coach for the Tigers.

Kiffin, unlike Sanders, is coaching at a big-time SEC school and one of the Tigers' yearly opponents, Ole Miss. That doesn’t mean Kiffin wouldn’t be a candidate, however.

Kiffin has recently felt frustration towards how Ole Miss fans acted and attended the Rebels’ narrow win over Tulsa, 35-27. When asked about how exciting the fan atmosphere was, Kiffin expressed annoyance towards the fanbase. “Were you at the game? I must've been at a different one," Kiffin said.

"It is what it is. Looking around it wasn't very full and obviously at half the students left too.”. Later in the week on Monday, Kiffin reiterated his feelings by saying “Regardless of what you come out to before the game or halftime, when you come out and run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game playing in a college stadium, you can’t let that affect you. There’s a psychology to that. There’s a home field advantage for a reason.

Kiffin's frustration isn’t the main reason his name has come up, however. He's is aware of the media speculation and has even acknowledged his potential candidacy for the job. On Tuesday afternoon, Kiffin tweeted a post openly acknowledging he is aware of the potential of him being Auburn University's next football coach.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch