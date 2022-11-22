Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin: 'That's news to me Jon'

Lane Kiffin questions the report about him stepping down.

Monday night, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI reported that Lane Kiffin was planning to step down from his position as Ole Miss head coach on Friday. Shortly after, Ole Miss responded by releasing a statement

Sokoloff wrote the following:

Sources say Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down Friday and become the next head coach of Auburn. Moments ago, sources in the Ole Miss athletic department denied that report. Sources close to Auburn say they have not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this time.

After that, Kiffin quote tweeted Sokoloff saying, "That's news to me John. Nice sources" with several emojis. 

Sokoloff was the first to break the news that John Cohen would be Auburn's next AD. Talking with sources from Mississippi, they have said that Sokoloff is "Cohen's guy."

