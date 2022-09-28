Auburn has made a positive rise in the ESPN FPI rankings

After squeezing out a win over the Missouri Tigers, Auburn dropped one spot in ESPN's FPI rankings from 51st to 52nd.

However, the rest of the statistics that make up the Football Power Index went in a positive direction for the Tigers.

After the blowout loss to Penn State a week ago, Auburn's projected record was 4.9-7.1. After winning their SEC opener, Auburn's projected record is 5.1-6.9, meaning the FPI rankings gained some confidence in the Tigers.

The other statistic that Auburn rose in was their percent chance to get to six wins. A week ago, their chances of getting to six wins was set at 30.1%. After the win over Missouri, Auburn's chances of getting to the ever so crucial six-win mark is 33.8%.

Getting six wins for this Auburn football team will be huge as it will get Auburn into a bowl game. A bowl would be massive for the perception of this program, especially if the Tigers can win it and finish the season over .500.

Auburn has a tough test this week as the LSU Tigers come to town ranked as the number seven team in the FPI rankings. This gives Auburn a big opportunity to get a win over a great football team and shoot back up the FPI rankings.

If Auburn wants to get into a bowl game, this matchup with LSU feels like a must-win.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. LSU here.

