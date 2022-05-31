Four Auburn players make Mel Kiper's early position rankings for the 2023 NFL draft

Auburn made their way into the top 10 at four different positions.

One of the main reasons Auburn had a "disappointing" 2022 NFL Draft was because several of the Tigers' prospects decided to return.

This includes almost the entire starting defensive line.

There's going to be plenty of opportunity for the Tigers to do some developing and put several guys into the NFL through the upcoming NFL Draft, and if the DL has the year that many think it may, Auburn will have at least three players drafted from that unit alone.

ESPN's Mel Kiper recently released his NFL Draft 2023 rankings, going through the top 25 overall prospects, as well as the top 10 players at each position group.

Here's where four Auburn Tigers landed in the rankings.

Tank Bigsby, No. 5 RB overall Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Bigsby sits just behind Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, Texas A&M's Devon Achane, Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, and Texas' Bijan Robinson. It's worth nothing that while all five of these running backs have two years of college experience, Tank Bigbsy has the most rushing yards (1,933) and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (15) out of the group. Owen Pappoe, No. 4 ILB overall © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Pappoe's inability to stay healthy is offset by his freakish athleticism and versatility. The former five-star has been one of Auburn's best pass-coverage backers that they've had over the past few seasons, and if he can stay healthy, he should shine in 2022 as the head of the linebacking core. Henry To'o To'o (Alabama), Jack Campbell (Iowa), and Noah Sewell (Oregon) are ahead of Pappoe on Kiper's list. Derick Hall, No. 7 OLB overall © Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports Hall recorded 52 total tackles and 9.0 sacks in 2021, which aren't the most impressive numbers out of the ten players on Kiper's list of outside linebackers. However, Hall did collect three sacks against Alabama, and Kiper has been bullish on Derick Hall's upside in his way-too-early mock drafts. In fact, Kiper had Hall projected as a first round selection in his most recent mock. Colby Wooden, No. 9 DE overall John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Wooden has made his money as Auburn's most versatile defensive lineman. He's got great size (6-foot-5, 284 pounds) and twitch that NFL scouts should like. He can line up at several spots, from 1-technique (outside the center’s shoulder) to 5-technique (along the tackle’s outside shoulder). Most of his better reps, however, come between 3-technique and 2i, across from the offensive guard. While Colby Wooden is the lowest of any Auburn Tiger on Kipers list, he may make a significant jump following this season.

